Body of Another Missing Kitengela Man Found in Thika

Another man of the four who went missing on April 19 in Kitengela, Kajiado County, has been found dead in Thika, Kiambu County.

The body of Benjamin Imbai was positively identified at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika by his family members on Wednesday.

According to local authorities, Imbai’s body was taken to the morgue by police officers on April 20.

The body had been collected from a thicket in the area.

This was a day after he was reported missing alongside his friends, Elijah Obuong, 35, Brian Oduor, 36, and Jack Ochieng aged 37.

Obuong’s body was earlier today found at a morgue in Murang’a County.

Police said the body was spotted by sand harvesters near Mukungai River along the Murang’a-Iyego-Kangema road on April 20.

The body, according to Obuong’s brother, had no visible injuries.

The four men were reported missing after sharing a lunch of nyama choma (roasted meat) and drinks at a local pub in Kitengela.

On the day they went missing, the men were spotted arriving at the joint where they enjoyed their meal and drinks. They soon left the club at around 3PM and headed to the parking lot where a Toyota Mark X was parked.

That was the last time they were seen and their phones have not been going through. It is believed that the friends were abducted.

The Toyota Mark X car was found abandoned at the parking lot 500 metres from the club the following day.

A police officer privy to investigations into the disappearance of the four friends intimated to a local daily that the men were on police radar over criminal activities.

The officer said three other gang members “disappeared” under similar circumstances last year.

“The four are suspected to belong to a seven-member gang linked to motor vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. Three of their colleagues went missing last year. It’s a high voltage case,” said the detective.

Imbai had a robbery case at the Kibera Law Courts and another criminal case at the Mavoko law courts.

He was last year arrested alongside six others for stealing Sh900,000 from a man in Buruburu.

Imbai aka Bena, Boaz Otieno Owino aka Baba Fabian, Collins Orupto Ipara aka Collo, Duncan Wahira Gakungu aka Dante, William Kamau Maina aka Michuki, Jacqueline Njoki Mwangi aka Lady Bose and Ian Kibe Kinyua aka Kibe, trailed the victim from a KCB bank and later broke into his car where he had left the cash.

“The gang has been operating in major towns using different motor vehicles, some of which are hired and guided with fake number plates,” another officer said recently.

