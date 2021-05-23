Body Of Missing Somali-American Businessman Bashir Mohammed Found In Kerugoya

The body of Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohammed has been found at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital morgue with two bullet wounds.

Mohammed went missing on May 13, moments after visiting Miale Restaurant.

Family lawyer Charles Madowo has requested privacy as the family “process the tragic news and plan for burial.”

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bashir Mohamed Mohamud informs you that the body of Bashir was found earlier on today at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital,” said Mr Madowo.

“Even as Bashir rests, the family shall not rest until justice has been served and those responsible brought to book.”

Mohammed, 35, is a structural engineer and proprietor of Infinity Developers.

At the time he went missing, he was in the company of undisclosed persons in his Range Rover, registration number KCQ 007P.

Before going missing, Mr Mohammed called his wife, but the call was interrupted and the phone switched off in what is thought to have been a scuffle.

On May 14, his family recorded a missing person’s report at Muthangari police station.

His car was found burnt to a shell in a thicket in Kibiku area in Ngong, Kajiado county.

It is reported that when officers from the station went to the scene, they found the shell but went back to the station.

When Bashir’s family returned to the scene alongside the officers in a few hours, the remains of the burnt car had been removed.

