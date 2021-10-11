Probe Underway After Body of Man Found In Car at Nakuru National Park

Investigations are underway after police discovered the body of a man inside his car at the Nakuru National Park.

The unidentified man was found on Saturday.

He is suspected to have ingested a poisonous substance after police found two half empty bottles of pesticides.

Also inside the Toyota Land Cruiser whose engine was still running, was a 750 ml Smirnoff Vodka bottle.

Speaking to the Nation, Nakuru East Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Mutie said the deceased could have driven himself into the park on Friday evening.

Mr Mutie said the police believe the departed could have taken the pesticide.

“Our officers moved to the scene following a report on the presence of a vehicle in the park, the man was already dead with no physical injuries but we suspect he could have taken the pesticide whose empty bottles were still in the vehicle,” said Mr Mutie.

Police are seeking to establish the identity of the man and the cause of death.

His remains have since been moved to Nakuru County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

The vehicle on the other hand was towed to Nakuru Central Police Station.

The incident was reported on Saturday.

