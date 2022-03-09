Bodies of Two Men Found in Abandoned Car in Ruiru

Police have launched a probe after bodies of two men were discovered in an abandoned car in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

According to the officers who visited the scene, the bodies, found in the backseat of the vehicle, had gunshot wounds on the chest and head.

According to Ruiru Head of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Justus Ombati, preliminary investigations indicate the two middle-aged men were killed elsewhere and the bodies dumped in the area.

The two, the police boss said, were shot at close range.

“The killings happened elsewhere and bodies were dumped there in the car. We are pursuing the issue,” he said.

Also Read: Three Thugs Gunned Down After Attempt to Mug Cop In Kahawa West

Kahawa Tungu has established that the two bodies were discovered by security guards at a private firm in Ruiru in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The guards told the police that they got curious after spotting a Toyota Probox car abandoned in the area.

Police established that the car had eight bullet holes. Its number plate had been removed.

On further search, the plate bearing registration number KCX 385D was found in the boot of the vehicle.

Also Read: River Yala Bodies: Gem MP Wants DPP, DCI To Shelve Differences In Interest Of Justice for Victims

Police also found assorted documents of a cosmetic firm in the boot.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to City Mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

The motive of the killing remains unknown.

The incident comes amid concerns over a surge in murder cases in the country.

Also Read: River Yala: Families Positively Identify Bodies of Kin who Went Missing in November, December

Last month, at least 27 bodies were reported to have been retrieved from River Yala.

So far, 11 bodies have been identified. Of this, four were from the local community. It has also been established that some of the victims were ex-police officers and young men with criminal records.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...