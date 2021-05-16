Bodies of Two Men who had Allegedly been Arrested by Police Retrieved from Thika River

Two men who had allegedly been arrested by a police officer in Thika, Kiambu County, have been found dead.

The bodies of the two young men were retrieved from Thika River on Saturday evening.

It’s suspected that the two were murdered before their bodies were dumped in the river.

According to area residents, one of the deceased had handcuffs on his left hand.

The other had bruises on the wrist.

Despite the locals linking police to the death of the two men, the authorities have distanced themselves from the heinous act.

The police have denied knowledge of what transpired as the locals continue to demand justice.

Family members say one of the bodies had handcuffs#CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/4FrmrPxElQ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 16, 2021

“We are calling on the government to launch a probe into the killing as no young man should undergo what the two went through,” a resident said.

Another added, “If it’s the police who arrested the two, we want the government to get to the bottom of the matter.”

