Bodies Of 2 Men Abducted By Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Found In Lamu Forest

Bodies of two people suspected to have been abducted by Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu eight days ago have been found.

According to authorities, the bodies were found in a forest in Hindi area on Thursday morning.

The victims are said to have been abducted at Kibokoni area eight days ago.

Lamu County Commissioner told members of the press that the remains of Simon Munyoki 47 and Katana Mulewa Karisa 60 were discovered by a group of wine tappers.

According to Macharia, the bodies had been mauled by wild animals leaving only a few bones that enabled their identification.

“We were informed that locals stumbled upon the remains suspected to be of the two individuals who were abducted on January 5. We plan to have them removed and given to their families in due time,” said Macharia.

Recent attacks in the volatile county have forced people to flee their homes with some forced to spend nights in the forest.

At least five attacks have been reported in several parts of the county leaving more than seven civilians and four police officers dead.

Several houses have also been torched in what security agencies say could be linked to the land issues pitting locals and some residents perceived to be “outsiders”.

Last week Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i imposed a 30-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the county over the killings.

The CS declared the affected areas a disturbed zone and directed immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team to pursue the ‘bandits’.

