Boda boda Operators Given 90 Days to Register, Obtain Licences

The government has partnered with the National Youth Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority to conduct free motorcycle riding classes and issue driving licences

Boda boda operators have been given 90 days to ensure that they are registered with the NTSA before they are issued with driving licences.

Speaking at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in cooperation with the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya, the PS indicated that the government will launch a crackdown on individuals who have not cooperated after the three months elapse.

Kibicho further stated that the country currently has over 2.5 million registered motorcycles, with 1.4 million of them being used as boda bodas.

Representatives from the 1.2 million boda boda riders signed a pledge with the NCIC on Monday, promising to ensure peaceful elections by opposing incitement to violence at political rallies and during the 2022 General Election.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia also advised boda boda operators to fight politicians’ attempts to foment violence.

“We call on all boda boda riders and Kenyans in general to refuse to be used as goons for hire. Turn down senseless offers from politicians & their cohorts to be used as amplifiers of hate messages & executors of violence,” said Kobia.

