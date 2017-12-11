Boda Boda Riders, Touts Blamed For Rise In Teenage Pregnancies Across The Country

Photo Courtesy

A study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has shown that some 378,397 girls aged 10 to 19 became pregnant between July 2016 and June 2017

The report further revealed Counties hardest hit with Narok at the forefront with 40 per cent followed by Homa Bay (33 per cent), West Pokot (29 per cent), Tana River (28 per cent), Nyamira (28 per cent), Samburu (26 per cent), Migori (24 per cent) and Kwale at 24 per cent.

At the center of the menace are boda boda riders and touts said to be behind the alarming numbers of teenage pregnancies.

Aside from the two groups, ‘disco matanga,’ and early marriages were also cited as leading causes.

READ: Homabay Locals Demand Bribe Before Public Participation

UNFPA officer in charge of adolescent and reproductive health Kigen Korir stated that the pregnancies were becoming a burden to the country adding that it leads to high cases of abortion while affecting the education of the victims.

“It compromises education attainment and ability to secure decent economic opportunities,” he said adding that “morbidity and mortality pregnancy-related complications and abortion, early and child marriages should end,” Mr Korir said.

He urged Law enforcers and religious leaders to help end child marriages in marginalized coastal counties and asked the government to enhance health education in the new curriculum.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com