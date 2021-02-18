Boda Boda Riders who Burnt Kisii Deputy Governor’s Car Were Chanting “Hustler” Slogans

Unruly Boda Boda riders, who set ablaze Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s official car after an accident at Ololulung’a area in Narok, were chanting “hustler” slogans, the Kisii County government said in a statement on Thursday.

The angry mob torched the DG’s vehicle after it hit and killed a Boda Boda rider and his passenger at Tegero section of Narok- Bomet road on Wednesday evening.

Maangi, his driver, Stanley Gitonga, and two aides were headed to Nairobi from Kisii. The four escaped unhurt.

Kisii County Communications Director Isaac Victor Ongiri stated that the over 100 unruly riders, who torched the DG’s vehicle, were inspired by the “divisive hustler Vs dynasty” politics.

Interestingly, Maangi is among leaders who subscribe to Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler ideology.

Read: Do Not Criminalise Ruto’s ‘Hustlers Vs Dynasties’ Slogan – Raila Tells MPs

“The unruly boda-boda riders were chanting terms that indicated their sworn allegiance to the Hustle, Movement, ” the statement reads.

“A Boda Boda rider is on record claiming that the Deputy Governor is a member of a dynasty and that he should be taught a lesson for disrespecting the hustlers. The riders siphoned petrol from their bikes and burned the Deputy Governor’s vehicle while chanting “heshimu hustler” (respect hustlers).

He warned Boda Boda riders against being used by politicians to spread hatred.

“The county government, therefore, warns all the Boda Boda riders to refrain from being used by Politicians to settle political scores in exchange of small tokens. And anyone caught, a stern action will be taken against him/her, ” said Ongiri.

The motorcyclist who died in the crash has been identified as John Saanyo. He was carrying his 8-year-old son, who also died on the spot.

Ongiri said the Kisii county leadership had established that the rider was on the wrong.

Read Also: DP Ruto Dismisses Raila’s “Very Wrong Understanding” Of Hustler Narrative

“We have also established that the Boda Boda rider was overtaking at a blind corner and was also not wearing a helmet or a reflector and yet it was already dark. His motorbike was also lacking an indication light that would have shown his intention to take the corner, ” added Ongiri.

He, however, said the Kisii County government will compensate the family.

“The County Government is saddened by this unfortunate incident and will look into the proper burial preparations and remuneration of the other family members who have been left behind, ” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu