Boda Boda Riders to Get First Aid Training -President Uhuru

Over 200,000 boda boda riders will get first aid training following the new directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking today at the All Saints Cathedral Nairobi, the Head of State directed the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with the St. John association in a bid to boost the country’s first responder capacity in cases of accidents.

“…that the Ministry of Health facilitates the establishment of a national trauma centre and provide support towards equipping of the highway trauma centres to further strengthen collaboration with St. John Ambulance,” he said.

Earlier, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed police to release all motorcycles impounded during a recent crackdown on Boda Boda riders across the country.

Speaking during a national convention for Boda Boda reforms held at the Kenya School of Government, Matiang’i said all the bikes should be released by the end of the day.

The CS directed the Secretary for Internal Security to share the register of Boda Boda operators with the county, deputy county and regional commissioners to expedite the release of the seized motorcycles.

Matiang’i issued the directive after a complaint from Kevin Mubadi, the President of the Boda Boda Association of Kenya (BAT), who decried frustrations from officers holding the bikes.

“Tell the commissioners that we want to work with these people. From this day forward, when I arrive in a county security meeting, we want to be given security updates from the Boda Boda chairpersons. We will allow them to ask questions, and we will give answers,” said the CS.

Mubadi had told the delegates that his riders were required to present their original identification cards (IDs) and logbooks to access their bikes. He, however, noted that even with the documents some police stations were frustrating the operators.

When he took to the podium, Matiang’i reiterated that the government is committed to transforming the sector amid a surge in cases of hooliganism associated with the sector.

He told the riders to take government interventions positively and help bring sanity to the sector.

“Which government will play games with 2.5 million of its citizens who contribute billions to the economy? I want to reform the boda boda sector just as the late John Michuki did to the matatu sector, and we are entering a lifelong covenant today with you,” he said.

A total of 290 riders representing riders in each of the country’s constituencies attended the function.

