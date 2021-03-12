Boda Boda Riders Storm Karatina Hospital, Lynch Two Suspected Thieves

A mob of angry boda boda riders stormed Karatina Hospital in Nyeri and lynched two patients who were suspected motorcycle thieves.

The mob alluded that the two, who were patients at Karatina Hospital were behind the killings of six of their colleagues in the region.

The suspects who had earlier been rescued and taken to the hospital were lynched and their bodies set on fire as police authorities looked helplessly.

This comes barely two months after there have been concerns of hooliganism in the association with boda boda riders caught on camera on several occasions assaulting other road users.

Read: IG Mutyambai Puts Boda Boda Riders On Notice Over Rising Hooliganism

Earlier in February, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai put rogue boda boda operators on notice over rising cases of hooliganism involving the riders.

In a statement, Mutyambai said the culture of impunity and lawlessness among boda boda operators was worrying.

“Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and in some instances, their vehicles burnt, ” said Mutyambai.

The IG warned that the National Police Service will not tolerate the riders’ uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues in the transport sector.

Read Also: Three Boda Boda Riders Arrested For Allegedly Torching Kisii DG Maangi’s Vehicle

Going forward, the IG said, the riders will be held individually responsible for their acts.

“This is in contrast to the stipulated laws and regulations in the country. Boda boda riders must adhere to all traffic regulations, and all laws of public order and decency, failure to which they will be dealt with in accordance with the law, individually, ” he added.

The IG directed the riders to report accidents or any other incident of security to the police instead of taking matters into their own hands.

“All police officers have been directed to be on the lookout to take the necessary lawful action against any boda boda rider found to be taking the law into their own hands, ” said Mutyambai.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu