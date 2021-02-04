Boda Boda Riders Rob Motorist Ksh500,000 In Mombasa After Accident

Police in Mombasa have launched a hunt for Boda Boda riders who allegedly robbed of a motorist Ksh500,000 after a minor accident.

The motorist identified as Abdallah Mohamed had been involved in a road mishap with one of the riders within Nyali area and decided to settle the traffic case by offering the operator Ksh5,000, as compensation.

But no sooner had he opened a bag he was carrying containing the money, than the riders including the supposedly injured rider, grabbed it and took off, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Wednesday night.

According to the DCI, an operation to arrest the riders, who were five in number, have so far yielded no fruits.

The directorate cautioned motorists not to settle traffic cases by themselves whenever involved in a road accident, but endeavour to inform Police Officers for lawful action.

“Motorists are advised to avoid falling prey to such antics and report to Police Officers whenever a road accident happens since some of them would-be victims may turn out to be criminals, ” DCI said in a statement.

The incident comes just days after the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai warned Boda Boda riders over rising cases of hooliganism across the country involving the operators.

In a statement last Thursday, the IG said the culture of impunity and lawlessness among Boda Boda operators is worrying.

“Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and in some instances, their vehicles burnt, ” said Mutyambai.

The IG said the National Police Service will not tolerate the riders’ uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues in the transport sector.

“All police officers have been directed to be on the lookout to take the necessary lawful action against any boda boda rider found to be taking the law into their own hands, ” added Mutyambai.

