Boda boda Riders Dismiss IG Mutyambai’s Warning, Seek Dialogue

Boda boda riders have rejected a warning from Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

The riders through the Boda boda Association of Kenya, told off the IG saying the way forward should involve dialogue.

On Thursday, Mutyambai put the riders on notice over rising cases of hooliganism.

He also noted that the culture of impunity and lawlessness among boda boda operators is worrying.

“Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and in some instances, their vehicles burnt, ” said Mutyambai.

The IG warned that the National Police Service will not tolerate the riders’ uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues in the transport sector.

Going forward, the IG said, the riders will be held individually responsible for their acts.

“This is in contrast to the stipulated laws and regulations in the country. Boda boda riders must adhere to all traffic regulations, and all laws of public order and decency, failure to which they will be dealt with in accordance with the law, individually, ” he added.

But the riders dismissed the claims, noting that their members are law abiding citizens who observe traffic rules.

Instead of being confrontational, the riders want the IG to hold talks with their leaders to help regulate the sector.

This way, they said, the government will be able to smoke out those who have gone rogue.

