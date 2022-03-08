Boda Boda Riders Arrested Around Nairobi CBD Fined Sh35,000 Each

More than 100 boda boda riders who were arrested earlier today around Nairobi CBD have been fined Sh35,000 each by a Nairobi court.

The boda riders have been charged for different offenses including blocking other road users and driving on pavements.

Their arrest came after a female motorist was sexually assaulted along Wangari Maathai road for allegedly knocking down a rider.

The Interior CS Fred Matiang’i together with other relevant bodies condemned the acts and promised to crack down on boda boda riders in a bid to control the menace.

“I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected boda boda riders along Wangari Maathai /Forest Road. We must protect our roads from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression,” he said.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome termed the act as ‘cruel, inhumane and obsoleting of any sense of humanity.’

“I hope that the perpetrators will be apprehended and processed through the criminal justice system in a systematic manner observing careful considerations of criminal investigation, prosecution and efficient judicial management of any preferred case in accordance with the tenets of the Constitution and the rule of law,” CJ Koome said on Monday.

In the most recent development, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all boda boda riders be registered afresh.

“We are going to reregister you all again and we must make sure that we safeguard women. I have instructed the law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish these perpetrators,” said the head of state.

