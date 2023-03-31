Boda boda Rider Charged with Killing Banisa MP Hassan

A boda boda rider has been charged with killing Banisa Member of Parliament Kullow Maalim Hassan.

Philip Mweteli appeared before senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu on Friday where he was also charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and riding a motorcycle without a driving license.

The court heard that the offense occurred on the night of March 25 along Mombasa Road in South C.

Mweteli was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000.

Mweteli entered a not guilty plea for all counts.

The legislator died on Wednesday at the Aga Khan Hospital. He was laid to rest on Thursday at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.

Many of his colleagues praised him as a diligent and hardworking lawmaker.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan described the deceased as a loyal public servant who carried out his duties honorably.

“It is with great sorrow and profound sadness that I learn of the unfortunate demise of my friend and colleague, Banisa MP, Hon. Kullow Maalim Hassan, who passed away at Agha Khan Hospital,” said Keynan.

Hassan was in the 2022 polls elected on a UDM ticket.

He was first elected into parliament in 2017.

