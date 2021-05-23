Boda Boda Rider Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Teen in Kisumu

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man linked to the killing of a 15-year-old boy at Rae village in Kolwa central location in Kisumu East sub-county.

The boda boda rider is alleged to have fatally stabbed the boy on Sunday morning.

The man, who surrendered himself at Central Police Station, is also reported to have stabbed and seriously wounded another boy aged 13 during the Sunday incident.

The incident was reported to authorities by a landlady identified as Beatrice Owino.

According to county police commander Samuel Anampiu, the woman heard a commotion at the boys’ house at 5:4am.

“She moved closer and spotted the 13-year-old boy writhing in pain outside the house, bleeding profusely,” the police boss said.

When she opened the door, she saw the body of the other boy who had also been stabbed severally.

The woman raised alarm attracting the attention of other neighbours who visited the scene of the crime.

The suspect identified as Stephen Opiyo alias ‘Chopper’, who is said to be a family friend, is reported to have spent the night in the same house with the boys.

” At 5.45 am, he stabbed the two boys with a kitchen knife and fled the scene,” the officer added.

According to Anampiu, the boy who died had several stab wounds in his neck and another deep cut on his right hand.

The other minor who survived the attack had four stab wounds in the neck. He was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The motive of the attack remains unclear.

It’s, however, alleged that the rider had an affair with the boys’ mother.

Neighbours, who spoke to The Star, claimed the man would sneak into the house whenever her husband was away.

“Today, he came in but didn’t get the woman…, ” a neighbour is quoted as saying.

