City Boda Boda Rider Arrested After Allegedly Abducting, Sexually Assaulting Foreigner

Police have arrested a Boda Boda rider in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a female client in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, on Saturday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Protas Onsongo committed the crime in the wee hours of Saturday morning before abandoning the foreign national in Ololulua forest in Ngong.

The rider also stole her money by forcibly transferring it from her M-PESA account.

He was picked by the DCI sleuths as he attempted to flee the city to evade arrest on Saturday afternoon.

In the unfortunate incident reported at Ongata Rongai police station, the youthful woman recounted amid tears how the Boda Boda rider forced himself on her moments after leaving Club 1824.

According to the police, earlier at around 4:30 am, the woman in the company of two other friends left the popular joint located along Langata road, after a night of merrymaking.

At the parking, the three foreigners hailed three motorbikes to drop them at a hotel in the Nairobi Central Business District, where they had reserved their rooms.

But just after they had joined Langata road headed towards the city centre, the victim’s motorbike that was last to leave the parking made a sudden detour and sped towards Bomas of Kenya direction.

The victim realized that all was not well when she noticed a lot of vegetation that is characteristic of the Ongata Rongai route. She tried raising alarm but her efforts were in vain, as the bike sped precariously towards Oloolua forest.

A team of detectives drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the DCI Nairobi Regional command was immediately mobilized and deployed to assist their Ongata Rongai counterparts, in a manhunt for the suspect.

Earlier, Cybercrime detectives had unmasked the identity of the perpetrator using Digital Forensics and it was only a matter of time before he was arrested.

In a well-coordinated operation that also involved the National Transport and Safety Authority, (NTSA) the suspect was intercepted in Ngong at around 3pm, as he attempted to flee the city.

Meanwhile, Scenes of Crime experts visited the scene of the incident and gathered crucial evidence related to the incident.

The experts will also extract DNA samples from the suspect for a foolproof case against him,once he’s arraigned.

The victim was escorted to a medical facility in Rongai, where the necessary tests and medical procedures were conducted.

The incident comes barely a month after another victim was sexually molested by a mob of Boda Boda riders along Wangari Mathai road.

Detectives are currently investigating whether the Boda Boda had complied with the recent requirements and which Sacco the bike was registered under.

