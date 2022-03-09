Boda-boda Operators Given 60 Days to Re-register for Free

The registration cost for bodaboda operators has been waived by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Riders will be required to hold a smart driving license and will have 60 days to verify that they are registered.

The registration will take place at all Huduma centers around the country, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

The exercise will kick off on March 21.

Read: It Was Disheartening to See – Uhuru Says As He Orders Crackdown on Boda-bodas After Assault Incident

The CS further directed Nairobi regional commissioner Kangethe Thuku to engage operators on a monthly basis and listen to their grievances.

On Tuesday, the head of state ordered a crackdown on all boda-bodas following an incident in which a female motorist was sexually assaulted along the busy Wangari Maathai Road on Friday last week.

Terming the incident “disheartening”, the president ordered that all operators are registered afresh in a bid to tame the sector.

“Yesterday, I did give instructions that I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators, starting here in Nairobi and moving across the country,” he said.

Read Also: Bodabodas Rake In More than Half A Billion Daily, Study Shows

“We are going to reregister you all again and we must make sure that we safeguard women. I have instructed the law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish these perpetrators,” added the head of state.

Still on Tuesday, at least 100 riders were arrested and arraigned in court for various offences.

The riders faced charges for blocking other road users and driving on pavements, among others.

They were, however, fined Sh35,000.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...