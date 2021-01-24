Bobi Wine’s 18-month-old Niece “Safely Evacuated” From Politician’s Residence

The 18-month-old niece of Bobi Wine’s wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi has been evacuated from the Ugandan opposition politician’s residence where she spent days with the family currently under house arrest.

Bobi Wine, born Robert Kyagulanyi, confirmed to CNN’s Becky Anderson, in a recent interview, that the minor was evacuated on Friday after the military officers surrounding his home allowed his lawyers to visit him briefly.

“I’m glad to inform the world that the baby was evacuated yesterday when my lawyers were very briefly allowed to come in,” he said.

Wine, who has been under house arrest for more than a week now after disputing the January 14, 2021, presidential election results, had tweeted on January 19 saying his family had run out of food supplies.

“Day six under house arrest and we’re still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife) before we were raided and besieged. The dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound,” he tweeted.

Netizens criticized President Yoweri Museveni, under whose orders Wine has been denied his freedom, for abuse of human rights.

The popstar-turned-politician, who was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential election, told the international media that he had challenged his detention in Court.

Wine noted that he will know the fate of his family on Monday when High Court judges will visit them.

“The High Court of Uganda say that they are going to be coming to our place on Monday… but in the meantime, our house is surrounded by hundreds of soldiers, and they even jumped over the fence and have taken control of our compound,” he said.

“This detention in my house is illegal, and my lawyers are … saying if there is a case for me and my wife to answer then we should be presented before a competent court.”

The Uganda Electoral Commission declared Museveni the winner of the January 14 election with 5.85 million (58.6%) votes.

Wine, who vied for the presidency on National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket, came in second with 3.48 million votes, that represent 34.8 per cent of the votes cast.

