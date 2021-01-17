Bobi Wine Says Family Has Run Out Of Food, Military Blocking Attempts To Restock

Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine now claims that he and his family are under house arrest.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Wine, who lost to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s recent General Election, said that the family had run out of food supplies and the soldiers surrounding his home were blocking attempts to restock.

He claimed that his wife Barbara Itungo was assaulted by the soldiers as she attempted to get food from their garden on Saturday.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound, ” the tweet posted by Wine’s account admin reads.

“Everyone including media and my party officials are restricted from accessing me. Zaake Francis was arrested outside my gate as he made his way to my house, he was badly beaten by soldiers. He is now in Rubaga hospital.”

Wine had earlier stated that the military officers had jumped the perimeter fence of his compound and beaten his security guard before taking up position around his house.

“They jumped over my fence. They came inside my compound. They are here right now. I don’t know why they’re here. But I’m imagining they are here to harm me. I feel threatened,” said the singer turned politician.

Wine’s Sunday claims come hours after Museveni, who he accused of frustrating his presidential bid, was declared the winner of the Thursday presidential poll for a sixth term.

The Uganda Electoral Commission on Saturday declared Museveni the winner with 5.85 million (58.6%) votes.

Wine came in second with 3.48 million votes, that represent 34.8 per cent of the votes cast.

Wine, who vied for the presidency on National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket, had on Friday dismissed the outcome of the election saying the poll was marred by irregularities.

Asked on what next, he stated that every “legal” avenue is on the table, including street protests.

