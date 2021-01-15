Bobi Wine Rejects Uganda Electoral Commission’s Preliminary Results As Museveni Maintains Early Lead

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has rejected preliminary results announced by the country’s electoral commission.

In the results announced on Friday mid-morning, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni is leading with 1,852,263 (63.2%), Wine comes a distant second with 821,874 (28.6%), from results declared in 10,212 (29.4%) polling stations.

But addressing members of the press in Uganda moments after the commission released the results, Wine, 38, alleged massive irregularities in polling stations further saying that he is leading by a lot.

“We secured a comfortable lead against Museveni. I call upon all Ugandans to reject this blackmail. We won this and we won it by far. The dictatorship is failing. I will give a way forward in the coming days, ” he said.

Read: President Museveni Defends Social Media Shutdown As Criticism Mounts

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate claimed that the chair of the Electoral Commission is not the one in charge but state operatives.

“In Western and Northern Uganda, there was almost no voting. The military gave people pre-ticked ballots. Some of these irregularities were recorded on video, we have so much footage, media houses were warned against broadcasting these, ” he told journalists.

Asked on what next, the Kyadondo County East Member of Parliament stated that every “legal” avenue is on the table, including street protests.

Read Also: Bobi Wine Ends Interview With Kenya’s Hot 96 FM Prematurely As Military Raids Home

Museveni’s government shut down the internet as Ugandans voted on Thursday. The directive to internet service providers in the country is yet to be reversed.

The 76-year-old National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leader, who has been in power for over 30 years, has been accused of frustrating Wine’s bid for presidency through violent arrests of the candidate and his supporters in the period leading up to the election.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsAmupp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu