Defiant Bobi Wine Says Museveni Is Next After Omar al-Bashir Ouster

Ugandan pop star turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has warned sitting President Yoweri Museveni of an impending topple.

This is following the Thursday military coup in Sudan which led to the sudden end of the 30-year rule of President Omar al-Bashir.

He has since been arrested by the military, which has declared a three-month state of emergency in Sudan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, to celebrate Sudan’s liberation, Wine shared a past photo of Museveni together with al-Bashir and the late Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, who was also deposed by a military coup.

On the photo, a red sign ‘Next’ is written above Museveni’s head, while the other two leaders have a red tick above them.

The Kyadondo East constituency legislator alluded that Museveni will be the next long-serving president to be forcefully removed from office.

He captioned the photo: “All dictators must always remember that they can fool people so many times but they cannot fool all the people all the time. When #PeoplePower is bringing down despotic Field Marshals, then despotic Generals should be put on notice. Power to you, People of Sudan.”

The lawmaker has in the recent times found himself in trouble for attacking President Museveni.

Last year, Wine was arrested and detained for alleged role in an incident in which Museveni’s convoy was pelted with stones.

While in custody, Wine reportedly suffered torture under the Ugandan police.

He was later flown to United States for specialized treatment.

However, on arrival from US, wine was re-arrested by Ugandan police.

The 37-year old poses a significant challenge to Museveni, 74, who has ruled Uganda for 33 years, since 1986.

Museveni is among the remaining leaders who have survived in power for many years, using what many have termed dictatorship to oppress opposition leaders.

Other long serving presidents in Africa are Paul Biya (Cameroon since November 6, 1982) Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea from August 1979 ), Denis Sassou Nguesso (Congo-Brazzaville since 1979 to 1992 then 1997 to present), Idriss Deby (Chad from 1990) and Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea since 1993).

