Bobi Wine Moves To Uganda’s Supreme Court To Challenge Museveni’s Re-election

Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulantyi better known as Bobi Wine has filed a petition at the country’s Supreme Court seeking to nullify results of the January 14 presidential election.

Wine, who has maintained that incumbent President Yoweri Museveni rigged the election, wants the court to overturn the results on several grounds including widespread use of violence.

“We want the poll cancelled and repeated,” said George Musisi, lawyer for Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP party.

Wine, 38, had on Saturday taken to social media to allege massive fraud in the results that handed Museveni a sixth five-term in office.

He claimed that Museveni shamelessly rigged the election by declaring 100 per cent votes in 348 key polling stations in his favour.

According to the musician-turned politician, who was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential election, the 76-year-old rigged 95-99 per cent of the vote in other polling stations across the country.

In photos of tally sheets, Wine claimed to have obtained from Uganda’s Electoral Commission, many stations where there was 100 per cent voter turn out, Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party garnered all the votes, with 10 other candidates including the musician-turned-politician getting zero votes.

He blasted the president saying it’s impossible to record such numbers in a normal election.

“How does he and those who support him even sleep at night? Someone should tell him that if he must rig elections, he should be a bit smart! According to the Electoral Commission, all registered voters at those polling stations turned up- no one died, was sick, travelled or just didn’t vote! That no ballot was invalid at polling stations in rural areas of Isingiro and Kazo, yet there were invalid votes at polling stations in urban places including Kampala, ” said Bobi Wine.“This fraud will not go unchallenged. Ugandans must and will reclaim their victory.”

Museveni was declared the winner of the election with 5.85 million (58.6%) votes.

Wine came in second with 3.48 million votes, that represent 34.8 per cent of the votes cast.

Wine regained his freedom last Tuesday after Ugandan security forces, who surrounded his home for over a week, were withdrawn by government following a court order.

The politician, through his lawyers, had moved to court to challenge his continued detention.

The High Court last Monday declared the detention of Wine and his wife unlawful and unconstitutional.

In the ruling, Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court’s civil division, said the government should charge the politician in court if it has evidence implicating him in any wrongdoing.

