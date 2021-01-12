Bobi Wine Ends Interview With Kenya’s Hot 96 FM Prematurely As Military Raids Home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was on Tuesday morning forced to cut short his interview with Kenya’s Hot 96 Radio after military reportedly raided his Kampala home.

Speaking to Jeff Koinange and comedian Professor Hamo of the Royal Media-owned station, the musician-turned politician said the men in uniform were attempting to break into his compound and his security team was being assaulted.

“So I am sorry even right now as we speak, we are being raided by the military. I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating up my security guards. I have to go down and give it attention,” he said during the Hot Breakfast show.

He later tweeted that all his security guards had been arrested.

The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises. No reason for the arrest was given.

Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse. #WeAreRemovingADictator — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 12, 2021

Wine, who has been arrested many times by President Yoweri Museveni’s regime since declaring interest in Uganda’s top seat, also said that one of his personal assistants Davie Bwanika was violently arrested last night after the military broke into his home.

” I know they’ll do more of such and worse but we shall not give up, ” he tweeted.

Read: Bobi Wine Calls Off Campaigns In Protest Of Violent Attacks On Opposition In Uganda

One of my personal assistants @DavieBwanika's home was raided in the night, broken into and he was violently arrested by the army and driven to an unknown destination. I know they'll do more of such and worse but we shall not give up. #WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/LVTXQDZcPx — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 12, 2021

The Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East constituency is running for presidency on National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket.

He is among 11 candidates seeking to unseat President Museveni who has been in power for 34 years now as Uganda goes to the polls on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

