Ugandan Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine Charged With Spreading Covid-19

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been released on bail.

The legislator was charged with spreading the novel COVID-19 when he tried to hold a rally earlier this week.

Authorities accused the popstar cum politician of flouting Covid-19 rules that require candidates to address 200 people at a time.

Since his detention, at least 37 people have been killed after protests broke out in the capital Kampala.

Political figures across the continent have condemned the violence witnessed in the East African country in the last three days.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell said the Ugandan government should respect domestic rights and stop brutality against her citizens.

Former Ugandan presidential aspirant Kizza Besigye asked the people to stay put and fight to end captivity.

Bobi is among 11 other candidates seeking to unseat President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for 34 years now.

