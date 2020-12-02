Bobi Wine Calls Off Campaigns In Protest Of Violent Attacks On Opposition In Uganda

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has suspended his campaigns citing threats to his life.

This is after several members of his campaign team were injured on Tuesday after an encounter with police.

According to Wine, the police fired bullets at his car, puncturing the tyres and rendering it immobile in Kayunga District.

Wine, who is running for presidency on National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket, was trying to use force to access Jinja city through one of the roads that had been blocked by police and the army.

One of his aides was shot and his bodyguard identified as Wilfred Kato Kubai wounded during the incident.

Wine’s producer Daniel Oyerwot alias Dan Magic was hit in the face as police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the presidential hopeful’s supporters at Kyampisi trading centre.

The musician-turned-politician told members of the press that he was compelled to suspend his campaigns as a protest against “the continued brutality and killing of his supporters”.

Wine accused the Electoral Commission (EC) led by Justice Simon Byabakama of keeping silent even as police continue to target his supporters.

“We have been brutalised and killed but the EC has continuously remained silent on these matters. Do they want me killed before they come out? Are they even in charge of this election or they are hoodwinking Ugandans?” he asked shortly after the shooting incident.

A fortnight ago, at least 50 people were killed after a confrontation with police following the arrest of the UNP leader.

The Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East constituency was charged with spreading the novel Covid-19 when he tried to address his supporters.

Authorities accused the legislator of flouting Covid-19 rules that require candidates to address 200 people at a time.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has vowed to deal with anyone flouting the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines during the campaign period ahead of January 14, 2021, General Election.

Bobi is among 11 other candidates seeking to unseat Museveni who has been in power for 34 years now.

