Bobi Wine Arrested After Presidential Candidacy Was Certified

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has been arrested moments after his candidacy was certified.

Reports indicate that the MP was taken away by the police amid violent scuffles between police and his supporters.

It is said that Bobi was taken home to prevent him from launching his manifesto.

“We now enter the most critical phase of our liberation struggle!” Bobi tweeted before his arrest.

Thank you God

Thank you Uganda

Thank you Africa

Thank you World We now enter the most critical phase of our liberation struggle! pic.twitter.com/Lfzj0LB2Nq — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) November 3, 2020

Bobi is seeking to unseat longest reigning president, Yoweri Museveni who was on Monday cleared to run for a sixth term.

The 76 year old head of state will run on a National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket in the general election set for February 2021.

“I hereby declare Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta duly nominated candidate in respect to the presidential elections of 2021 having fulfilled the requirement as set out in the Presidential Elections Act 2005,” said EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

Museveni has insisted that the government will not tolerate those plotting to disturb the peace of the Ugandan people.

“There’s nobody who is going to disturb here. Whoever tries will regret. Because for us, we don’t play. The party fought to bring peace in this country. Nobody has more guns than us. But we don’t scare people.”

