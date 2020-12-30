Bobi Wine Arrested As Uganda’s Presidential Campaigns Reach Climax

Uganda’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested.

Wine, who is vying for Presidency through National Unity Platform (NUP) Party was arrested in Kalangala area, according to a tweet through his official Twitter handle.

“Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked – Admin,” he tweeted.

Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked. – Admin — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 30, 2020

He was taken to a police station in Kalangala Island area, but reports indicate that he could be airlifted to Kampala.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu