Bobi Wine Arrested As Uganda’s Presidential Campaigns Reach Climax

Uganda’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested.

Wine, who is vying for Presidency through National Unity Platform (NUP) Party was arrested in  Kalangala area, according to a tweet through his official Twitter handle.

“Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked – Admin,” he tweeted.

He was taken to a police station in Kalangala Island area, but reports indicate that he could be airlifted to Kampala.

