Bobi Wine Accuses Uganda’s Supreme Court of Bias As he Withdraws Petition Against Museveni

Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulantyi better known as Bobi Wine has withdrawn a petition challenging the re-election of President Yoweri Museveni for a sixth term.

In a press statement on Monday, Wine, who contested for presidency on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket, protested what he termed as bias by the Supreme Court Judges in Uganda.

The 38-year-old said the judges recently rejected his application to table more evidence linking Museveni, 76, to poll fraud, without a “substantial reason”.

“It’s clear that Alfonse Owiny-Dollo (Uganda’s Chief Justice and Head of the Supreme Court) and members of this court are not interested in giving Ugandans justice, ” said Bobi Wine adding that some members of the Judiciary had held private meetings with Museveni.

He said he would take the matter to the “court of the people”.

“The people of Uganda are going to have a final say in matters concerning their destiny, ” he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected additional evidence which the pop star-turned politician’s lawyers said was contained in more than 200 affidavits to beef up their challenge to Museveni’s re-election.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the affidavits were attached with evidential documents, audio and video compact discs (CDs) in four volumes.

The highest Court in Uganda had directed Wine’s lawyers to table the evidence by February 14 but time was overshot.

The rejected new affidavits were delivered to the court on February 15, a day after the court’s allocated time.

Eight out of nine judges voted to disallow Wine’s application in which he had sought to be allowed extra time to file additional affidavits.

“We have given due consideration to the application and submissions of both counsels for the applicant and the respondents. This court disallows this application. Reasons will be contained in the detailed ruling,” said Justice Night Percy Tuhaise.

This was the third time the vocal politician was suffering a set back in court.

On February 9, the court unanimously dismissed his application seeking to amend his petition on grounds that the issues the amendment sought to introduce had already been raised in the original petition.

Wine, who emerged second in the presidential election held on January 14 filed the petition on February 1, days after regaining his freedom following close to two weeks of house arrest.

Wine argued that President Museveni rigged the election and sought to have the court to overturn the results announced by Uganda’s Electoral Commission on January 16 on several grounds including widespread use of violence.

