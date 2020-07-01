Bob Collymore’s Boys Club Reunites At Widow Wambui’s Home To Mark 1st Anniversary Since Death

On this day last year, Bob Collymore, the former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO), breathed his last.

One year down the line, a lot has happened and the Kenya’s telecommunication giant has a new boss, Peter Ndegwa, but memories of Collymore are still fresh in the minds of many.

Collymore was cremated on July 2, 2019, in strict adherence to his will where he had scripted what to be done after his death.

This writer understands that his famed Boys’ Club members reunited yesterday night at widow Wambui Kamiru’s home in the memory of their friend who succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare form of cancer, in the wee hours of July 1, 2019.

On Tuesday night, Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, who is one of the club members shared a photo of his friends at Wambui’s home.

Jeff was accompanied by Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, politician and banking magnate Peter Kenneth, Scan Group CEO Bharat Thakrar and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) CEO Joshua Oigara.

Former British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, stock market trader Aly-Khan Sachu and former Standard Chartered Bank CEO Lamin Manjang, who are said to be part of the club, were not present, at least from the photo Jeff shared.

The renowned TV host thanked Wambui for hosting them.

“One Year later, Our Captain’s Spirit lives on through his Amazing wife, Wambui Kamiru and The BOYZ Club! Thanks for bringing us together, Wambui! We shall continue to keep #CelebratingBob, ” he wrote.

In a past interview, Jeff, who hosted Collymore severally in his Jeff Koinange Live Show, described the Guyanese-born British businessman as a man who was full of life when surrounded by children and the ultimate people person. A man who had a big heart with a passion for the poor and downtrodden.

Quarcoo, on the other hand, said the ‘Captain’ as he fondly referred to him, inspired all of them differently but if there was one thing he did for all the members of the boys club was making them more human.

In a recent interview with Nation, Wambui said that the boys club had maintained contact and were always there for her. She added that even President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was a good friend of her late husband had also kept touch.

“They have been very supportive. They have checked on me constantly. I feel like I’m part of a family with the boys’ club, ‘ she said.

The boys club stood behind Wambui in ensuring Collymore’s burial happened as he had planned it.

She said that Bharat was supposed to work out the cremation logistics while Jeff and others were to ensure the memorial went smoothly.

She also revealed that the late CEO’s ashes were deposited into the sea in Diani, his favourite beach, to keep his memories alive.

“Diani was his favourite beach in the whole world, so we thought it best to put his ashes in the sea there; so that no matter where any of us, his family or friends, are in the world, as long as you are near or out at sea, then you are in the presence of where his remains are, ” she said.

As the boys’ club met to reminisce the good old days with Collymore, Safaricom, on the other hand, changed its social media profile photos in honour of their late boss.

