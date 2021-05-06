BMW Driver Dies After Ramming into Lorry on Southern Bypass

A middle-aged man died on Wednesday night after the vehicle he was driving rammed into a lorry on the Southern Bypass in Nairobi.

According to police, the BMW X5 driver crashed into the lorry that was on the fast lane.

Photos circulating on social media show how the vehicle was badly damaged.

The driver’s compartment was damaged completely and stuck under the underride guard of the commercial truck.

“We suspect the driver was speeding on the fast lane when he crashed into the rear part of the loaded lorry,” said Lang’ata OCPD Benjamin Mwanthi.

There were claims that the lorry had stalled on the road.

Read: Police Recover Two Bullet-Ridden Bodies Along Southern Bypass In A Toyota Fielder

A section of netizens also claimed that poor lighting on the Southern bypass contributed to the accident.

However, a senior police officer, who spoke to the Standard, said the lighting system on a section of the highway is controlled to ensure aircrafts taking off from the nearby Wilson Airport are not misdirected.

The 29.6-kilometer Southern Bypass, which was commissioned for use in 2016 as part of the government’s efforts to reduce traffic congestion in Nairobi’s Central Business District, has claimed a number of lives.

Some of the accidents have been attributed to reckless driving.

Read Also: Motorist Advises Against Using Southern Bypass After Surviving Ordeal

In April 2018, Triple A Capital and Direct Line Assurance founder John Gichia Macharia died following a grisly accident on the road.

The son of Royal Media Services owner Samuel Macharia is said to have lost control of his Porsche 911 Turbo S 2016 car before crashing into a streetlight at about 10pm.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

An unidentified passenger, who was with him at the time of the crash survived the accident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu