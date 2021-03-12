Blow To The Head By Blunt Object Killed Tecra Muigai – Gov’t Pathologist

Tecra Muigai could have suffered a blow to the head by a blunt object causing her death, government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor has said.

In an autopsy report, Dr Oduor dismissed earlier reports that the Keroche Breweries Strategy and Innovation director fell down a flight of stairs.

Dr Oduor said Tecra had fractured her skull and was bleeding internally. The brain was swollen.

According to the pathologist, the impact of the trauma was so strong such that it was inconsistent with a fall.

“This indicates that the injuries were unlikely to have been caused by a single impact,” the report reads, explaining that the blunt object hit could have been in addition to a possible fall.

“In my opinion, this observation indicates both blunt object injury as well as a possible fall,” Oduor said.

He also noted that the bruises on the deceased’s body were too minor to suggest a possible struggle to resist the fall and her long bones were intact.

A toxicology report also showed that Tecra did not have alcohol in her system but phenytoin, an anti-convulsant in the sample, was detected.

Dr Oduor further explained, “As expected, there should have been abrasions and bruises on other parts of the body and even a possibility of fracture of the long bones.”

On Thursday, an employee at Jaha House where Tecra allegedly fell to her death, Geoffrey Maliolo, told a Nairobi court that her boyfriend, Omar Lali told him to clean the room.

“When I was cleaning the floor I came across some water like madafu or urine spilt on the floor. I moved closer to the master bedroom where the duo used to sleep and knocked several times but there was no response,” Maliolo said.

He went upstairs to check if the couple was there. Instead he found three glasses of wine and two ordinary glasses.

Maliolo then called Tecra whose phone went unanswered. Her laptop was still charging.

He reported the matter to the manager who accompanied him back to the room. On their way back, Omar, he recalled, called him and told him that the blood on the floor should not be a cause for alarm.

Omar told Maliolo that they had had a small “accident” hence the blood.

He also told the court that Omar told him to clean everything as was norm.

Omar and six others have been summoned to testify in the inquest that is happening in Nairobi.

