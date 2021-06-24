Blow to Sonko as Court Upholds Kananu’s Appointment as DG

The vetting of Anne Kananu as Nairobi County Deputy Governor was done lawfully, High Court rules.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justices Said Chitembwe, Weldon Korir and Wilfrida Okwany ordered that all petitions challenging her ascendancy are without merit and have as a result been dismissed.

Justice Okwany noted that a governor is only a nominating authority and not an approving authority.

“Sonko cannot unilaterally withdraw the nomination of Kananu without the input of county assembly. It violated separation of powers. We are not persuaded that the nomination was revoked,” she said.

Sonko had claimed to have withdrawn Kananu’s nomination in a letter dated December 7, 2020.

Kananu took over office on January 15 after being successfully vetted by the ward representatives.

