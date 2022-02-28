Blow To Ruto as UDA Treasurer Omingo Magara Exits Party

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Treasurer Omingo Magara has severed links with the Deputy President William Ruto-led outfit.

The former South Mugirango MP resigned from the party on Monday citing a lack of democracy.

“..my political future and ambitions cannot be sufficiently addressed by the UDA party. I therefore immediately resign as a party member and as a treasurer,” he said in Kisii.

Interestingly, he announced the decision a day after dismissing claims that he had ditched the party.

Responding to viral social media reports on Sunday, Magara termed the claims as propaganda, spread by his political enemies.

“I’ve seen with dismay messages and propaganda circulating all over social media with unsubstantiated messages attributed to me. Kindly ignore all rumours, I am a man of principle and will communicate through my handles,” he said.

“Let’s remain focused and not be swayed by fictitious entities who interpret my silence to their selfish ends. I remain the bonafide UDA Treasurer and in Consultations with the party on my role in Kisii county moving Forward.”

Magara is eyeing the Kisii County governor seat in the August polls. Reports indicate that Magara fell out with UDA’s top leadership after being compelled to step down for Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu.

The ex-legislator is reportedly set to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The politician’s exit from UDA is a blow to Ruto who has in recent weeks lost key allies to rival parties in the region.

Last week, the DP’s Director of Youth Affairs Anthony Kibagendi defected to Odinga’s ODM party after a row with UDA leadership in Kisii.

Kibagendi was welcomed to the Azimio la Umoja camp by Odinga and Kisii Governor James Ongwae last Wednesday.

The youthful politician ditched Ruto’s party after a nasty exchange, in a WhatsApp Group, with South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro.

Kibagendi’s exit followed long-standing feuds in Kisii UDA branch pitting him, Osoro and businessman-cum-politician Zaheer Jhanda.

