Blow to Jubilee “Rebels” As Tribunal Blocks Withdrawal from Azimio, July NDC

A decision by EALA MP Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege’s Jubilee faction to leave the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has been halted by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal.

“It is hereby ordered that pending hearing and determination of the complaint and application filed herein inter partes, interim conservatory orders are hereby issued restraining all parties hereto and/or their representatives jointly and severally from issuing any communication and/or making any public representations on behalf of the Jubilee party,” the order reads.

“…and further staying communication dated 6th and 13th June 2023 issued by the 3rd Respondent and any other communication and or decisions that may have been issued and/or taken by any of the parties hereto on behalf of Jubilee party during the pendency of these proceedings.”

The ruling also forbids the pro-government side from transacting on behalf of the former ruling party.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has stopped the Kanini/Sabina led rebel group's plan to hold another NDC and also thwarted the purported withdrawal of Jubilee Party from Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance until cases filed before the tribunal are heard and determined. pic.twitter.com/pOMKrrCGGR — JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyK) June 19, 2023

The Desma Nungo-led tribunal’s order also prevents the “rebels” from carrying out their planned NDC, which was set for July 22.

Last week, Kanini said the National Executive Council (NEC) on June 6 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement dated March 12, 2022.

“Take notice the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Jubilee Party meeting of 6th June, 2023 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition,” he said.

“Further take notice that pursuant to Article 33.1.1 & 2 of the Party Constitution as read together with Article 22.1 of the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition dated 12th March 2022 Jubilee Party hereby gives notice to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.”

Read: Kanini Kega-led Jubilee Faction Withdraws From Azimio la Umoja

According to regulations set by the coalition, fringe parties can not leave the coalition for at least a year.

“No party may withdraw from the coalition six months before the August 2022 General Election or within three months after the date of the said General Election,” the Azimio agreement stipulates.

It further clarifies that should a member wish to leave, they can only do so after giving 90-days’ notice to the Coalition Council. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...