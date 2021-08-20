Blow to BBI Proponents as Court of Appeal Throws Out Petition

The Court of Appeal has upheld the High Court judgment that declared the constitution amendment bill, popularly referred to as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), unconstitutional, null and void.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, a seven-judge bench led by Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga ruled that the process was illegal and unconstitutional.

Other members of the bench included Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu, Fatuma Sichale and Francis Tuiyott.

A majority of the judges ruled that the BBI process was not a popular initiative as it was backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his capacity as the Head of State.

President Kenyatta and his political nemesis-turned-ally, Raila Odinga, unveiled the initiative after striking a political truce on March 9, 2018, following a disputed 2017 presidential poll which caused unrest in some parts of the country.

The majority also ruled that the Basic Structure of the constitution is applicable in Kenya, further observing that it limits amendment power. Justice Sichale dissented.

Reacting to today’s judgment, Odinga indicated that he won’t challenge it at the Supreme Court.

“It is likely that this is not the end of the conversation and the parties involved will each make their own decisions on how to proceed from the decision that has been delivered today. That is welcome, as the issues involved need to be deliberated upon to the fullest extent,” Odinga said moments before Musiga gave a summarised ruling.

“For us, as we have stated before, we shall engage only to the extent that circumstances will require. But we feel that we have to move on.”

More Follows

