Blow To Singer Bahati As Azimio Settles For Anthony Aluoch As Mathare MP Cabdidate

Musician Kelvin Kioko aka Bahati has suffered a big blow after Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition settled for ODM’s Anthony Aluoch as their candidate for Mathare Constituency.

Confirming the same, ODM SG Edwin Sifuna said this was decided on Monday during a joint delegate’s meeting chaired by Raila Odinga.

Thus, Bahati will reportedly step aside for Aluoch with a promise that he will get a job in the Azimio administration.

“Zoning was done perfectly even here in Mathare we have agreed that its an ODM zone. We only have one candidate in Mathare and that is Anthony Oluoch, this young man called Bahati is my younger brother and we will talk. I will make sure that we find him another position within the Azimio government.” Sifuna said.

On Friday, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council adopted a rationalization plan that compels constituent parties to harmonize candidates in a bid to counter increased sibling rivalries.

On the table was the Coalition’s preparedness ahead of the August 9 polls.

“After reviewing various reports regarding the party’s ongoing campaign preparations for the general election and other matters related to the election, the Council; discussed and approved a strategy to synergize the strength brought by each party to the coalition by rationalizing and harmonizing candidates in all elective positions and mandated each constituent party to implement the strategy,” said Junet Mohamed, Azimio Party’s Secretary-General.

Last month ‘Bahati’ was named the Jubilee Party MP candidate for Mathare.

In a press conference attended by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni among other leaders, it was announced that Bahati would fly the party ticket come the August 9, elections.

A few weeks prior, the singer had a meltdown after he was asked to step down in favor of an ODM candidate following Azimio-One Kenya coalition zoning.

“I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country. Give the people of Mathare a chance to get the leader they have always wanted.” Bahati lamented.

