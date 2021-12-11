Blow For Spurs As Uefa Refuses To Reschedule Rennes Game

Tottenham’s postponed Europa Conference League game with Rennes will not be rescheduled, says Uefa.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that the match – due to be played on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – could not take place following 13 Covid-19 cases at the club.

Rennes criticised Spurs for making a “unilateral decision”.

Read: Covid-19-Rocked Tottenham Hotspur To Miss Another Game

Uefa said on Saturday that a solution that “could work for both clubs” could not be found.

The matter will now be referred to the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body.

