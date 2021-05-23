Blow For Muturi As 3 Kikuyu Governors Reject His Coronation As Gema Spokesman

Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria has become the third Gema community governor to reject National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s coronation as the region’s spokesman.

Wa Iria’s rejection towards Muturi follows that of Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru her Nakuru counterpart Lee Kinyanjui.

“On behalf of Kikuyus we say he is not our spokesman. He is not the spokesman for Murang’a people. I have spoken to Nakuru governor and he is against it. I have spoken to governor (Anne) Waiguru, and she has (also) said no,” said Wa Iria.

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, governor Kinyanjui termed Muturi’s coronation as political “gimmicks” meant to fool voters.

“We are looking for records and not a promise. We cannot take a whole community on a casino ride. Please remind us the attributes of the new coronee. Anyone who still believes in this gimmick is a poor student of history. Leaders emerge out of solving situations that affect their regions, common answer to the regional challenges,” wrote Kinyanjui on Facebook.

"In addition, a generation cannot succeed itself. It is expected that a responsible generation prepares the next, for leadership through mentorship. This was called 'ituika', which meant a break from one generation to the next. To my knowledge, the new coronee forgot he is the same generation he seeks to replace." Read: Speaker Justin Muturi Joins Race To Succeed Uhuru As Mount Kenya Kingpin On her side, Waiguru said that Muturi's coronation was done without consultations and consensus with the leaders and the people of Mt Kenya, saying it has little meaning politically. "These ceremonies will not give him an upper hand because the people of Mt Kenya never had cultural kingpins and spokespersons until the colonialists came and installed the generally unpopular "paramount chiefs". Ultimately Speaker Muturi and others seeking votes from Mt Kenya and elsewhere will have to go to the ground and seek votes from the only legitimate determinants of leadership, the people," wrote Waiguru. Waiguru also faulted Muturi for being coronated while President Uhuru Kenyatta, perceived to be Mt Kenya leader, is still reigning. "In the meantime, it must be remembered that as a political community our leader, H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta has not vacated his seat and culturally we don't inherit one when they are still alive," she added. Wa Iria has said he will organise a cleansing ceremony of Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine, following Muturi's coronation. Muturi was coronated on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga Shrine in Murang'a County. Muturi has been on sabbatical for a few days undertaking some rituals before the crowning event.