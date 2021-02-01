Blow For Sonko As Court Refuses To Protect Him From DCI

The High Court has thrown out former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s application against honouring the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summons to record a statement on post-election violence claims.

While speaking in Dagoretti South in Nairobi, the ousted county boss claimed that he alongside Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and other members of the “deep state” had second-hand cars burnt during ODM demonstrations in 2017.

Sonko also alleged that they printed ODM t-shirts.

“We are now seeing the deep state burning cars to paint hustlers in a bad light. I want to confess and say this; in 2017 when ODM was holding demonstrations in Nairobi, Kibicho, I and other members of the deep state printed ODM T-shirts and bought old second-hand vehicles and burnt then along Ngong road to make it appear like the party was behind the move,” said Sonko.

Following the allegations, Kibicho was forced to record a statement with the DCI.

Sonko was set to appear before the head of Serious Crimes Unit on Monday to record a statement on the same.

On Friday, a Nairobi court banned former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from uttering defamatory statements against Kibicho over the same.

PS Kibicho through his lawyer Fred Ngatia said that the ex-county boss associated him with individual(s) involved in land grabbing during a rally held in Dagoretti South on January 24.

The principal secretary said that Sonko did not bother to investigate his statements which have tarnished his image and reputation.

“Sonko published the words being fully aware that they were false and with reckless disregard on the impact the words would have against me,” he said.

“Sonko’s sole purpose is to tarnish my reputation and to divert public attention from the unfolding situations as the former Nairobi Governor.”

PS Kibicho further argued that the defamatory remarks have seen public attention diverted from Sonko to himself.

