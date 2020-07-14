in SPORTS

Blow For Athletes As Chicago Marathon Cancelled Over Coronavirus

October’s Chicago Marathon has been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns, organisers said on Monday.

The announcement comes after the United States’ other major marathons, in Boston and New York, were also called off because of the pandemic.

“My hope was to see everyone on the start line on 11 October,” said race director Carey Pinkowski.

“Our highest priority has always been the safety of our participants and our volunteers.”

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race in 2019 in a world-record time and compatriot Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race.

