Bloggers Milton Were, Jack Okinyi Walk Away Scot Free As DPP Rejects Charges Against Them

Two bloggers, Jack Okinyi (Business Illustrated) and Milton Were (Kenya Today) walked away scot-free after the charges leveled against them detailing false publications were rejected by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

The duo had been abducted and detained by the officers from the DCI with the intent to charge them with the publication of false information contrary to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act.

According to the state counsel Geoffrey Obiri, the charge sheet did not meet the threshold and merit to warrant prosecution and did not disclose the offense committed.

On Monday, Kahawa Tungu reported that Police were holding the two bloggers following a story they published revealing the dirty tender details at the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

Reports at our desk further indicated that the two bloggers had been lured to a hotel in Upper Hill before being abducted, beaten up and wrapped in a trash paper. They were later detained at Capitol Hill Police Station.

“Okinyi was the first to be arrested from Upper Hill and driven to Mlolongo after being beaten up and wrapped in a trash paper before they traced Were and nabbed him. They were then taken around the city before they were booked at the Capitol hill police station,” a source intimated.

The details of the story leading to their arrest involved the dirty tenders awarded by KURA with Banisa MP Kulow Maalim being at the center of the tender scandal with further accusations of failing to meet the tender requirements.

Also, at the core of the scandal was deputy director supply chain management at KURA Mrs Sadia Haji Adam khalifa.

Mrs Sadia Haji Adam khalifa reportedly awarded contracts to a company belonging to Abdisirat Khalif Ali without following the strict guidelines of the tender requirements by KURA. Abdisirat Khalif Ali is a very close friend to Banisa MP Maalim hence they reportedly manage the company, Tasha Holdings Limited together and get tenders from KURA. The MP's link to the company has however been kept anonymous. Additionally, the engineer assigned the project reportedly did very shoddy work and was well protected thus not held accountable.