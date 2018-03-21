Bloggers Abducted and Assaulted in Kericho after Criticising MP Sylvanus Maritim

Two bloggers based in Kericho and mostly associating with Governor Paul Chepkwony are nursing serious injuries after they were assaulted by hired goons believed to have been sent by a sitting MP.

The bloggers Emmanuel Kiptoo and Kiprotich Chepkwony were lured by associates of the governor to Saptet Hotel in Kericho on Saturday night when goons believed to have been sent by the MP abducted them from the hotel compound and bundled them into waiting Toyota Probox cars for undisclosed locations.

Friends of the bloggers have said that the two were beaten-up using metal rods, sexually assaulted and phones smashed by the hired goons.

A third blogger, Lenny Kipkorir, who was with the two escaped with minor injuries.

The three were being attacked by men hired by the MP after criticising the MP in various Facebook and Whatsapp groups associated with the Kericho County politics.

The bloggers have reportedly been criticising the MP for being absent from the constituency and spending most of his time with women in clubs in Nairobi. The bloggers also alleged that the MP impregnated a young lady in the village and refused to take responsibility.

Kericho OCPD Justus Kitetu confirmed the incident but only said that they were investigating the claims. The local police is not expected to act against the politician. The victims recorded statements with the police.

The goons who attacked the bloggers was led by a brother to the Ainamoi MP.

