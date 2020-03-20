Blogger Robert Alai To Spend Weekend At Muthaiga Police Station After Arrest

Blogger Robert Alai is set to spend the weekend at Muthaiga Police Station following his arrest today, Friday, March 20.

Alai had earlier been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices on Kiambu Road to record a statement before his arrest at around noon.

The DCI accuses Alai of publishing false information on the situation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Alai, who is known for internet activism, has been trending for the better part of the day as a section of Kenyans criticized the state over harassment of bloggers with a clear motive of silencing them.

Robert Alai is protected under freedom of speech. Unless we want to go back to dark days, @DCI_Kenya you guys ensure Alai is well fed, given chicken, & is free of Corona, release him later. I can't emphasise this enough. The gains we have made in this country should be Protected — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 20, 2020

DCI arrests blogger Robert Alai over some Coronavirus updates that he made. The government doesn’t want anyone saying anything apart from them. — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) March 20, 2020

If indeed we are a matured democracy why arrest Alai while he is exercising his right to inform the masses. we are all entitled to freedom of speech. — Rojasky (@KIPROTICHRODGER) March 20, 2020

Is Robert Alai in for 'publication of (false) information over a computer system that is calculated or result in panic, chaos among citizens of the Republic under Computer misuse and Potato Crimes Act (2018)? — CyberTaters (@CyberTaters) March 20, 2020

Alai was in June last year arrested by state for allegedly sharing gory pictures of policemen who were killed in a terror attack in Wajir.

On July 2, the state charged him with treachery and disclosure of information after holding him for two weeks.

Alai denied the two charges and was released on Ksh300,000 bail.

The case is ongoing.

