Blogger Robert Alai To Spend Weekend At Muthaiga Police Station After Arrest

Blogger Robert Alai [Photo/Courtesy]

Blogger Robert Alai is set to spend the weekend at Muthaiga Police Station following his arrest today, Friday, March 20.

Alai had earlier been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices on Kiambu Road to record a statement before his arrest at around noon.

The DCI accuses Alai of publishing false information on the situation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Alai, who is known for internet activism, has been trending for the better part of the day as a section of Kenyans criticized the state over harassment of bloggers with a clear motive of silencing them.

Alai was in June last year arrested by state for allegedly sharing gory pictures of policemen who were killed in a terror attack in Wajir.

On July 2, the state charged him with treachery and disclosure of information after holding him for two weeks.

Alai denied the two charges and was released on Ksh300,000 bail.

The case is ongoing.

Written by Kahawa Tungu

