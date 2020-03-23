Blogger Robert Alai Charged With Publishing False Information On COVID-19, Freed On Bail

Blogger Robert Alai was on Monday morning charged with publishing false information regarding the situation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Alai, who spent the weekend at Muthaiga Police Station, was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts.

The court heard that the alleged false information was published on Alai’s Twitter account on March 19.

In the said tweet, the DCI accused Alai of falsely claiming that the government was hiding information on Coronavirus related deaths.

“On the 19th day of March 2020 at an unknown place, within the Republic of Kenya, posted on your Twitter account @RobertAlai to wit ‘Coronavirus: Is the Kenyan Govt Hiding COVID-19 Related deaths at the Port of Mombasa’ knowing it to be fake, and a calculated to cause panic and fears among citizens of the Republic of Kenya, ” the charge sheet read.

Read: Blogger Robert Alai To Spend Weekend At Muthaiga Police Station After Arrest

Alai, widely known for internet activism, denied the charges and was released on Ksh150, 000 cash bail.

Alai was further ordered not to post anything about the Covid-19 on his social media accounts.

The matter will be mentioned on April 23.

Arrested

Alai was arrested on Friday, March 20. The DCI had summoned him to record a statement at DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road but was later arrested and driven to Muthaiga Police Station.

Alai has been trending for the better part of the weekend and Monday as a section of Kenyans criticized the state over harassment of bloggers with a clear motive of silencing them.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu