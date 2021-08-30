Blogger Edgar Obare’s Instagram Account Deleted After “Wash Wash” Exposé

Following a series of exposés on suspected “wash wash” individuals in Kenya, Edgar Obare has had his Instagram account deleted.

The account was deleted on Monday, August 30, 2021 days after he shared a series of screenshot messages on his Instagram stories, revealing how the web of “wash wash” criminals operate.

“Wash Wash” is a term that refers to individuals who earn money through illegal activities and later use unscrupulous means to “clean” the money.

Most of the people who spoke in the exposé claimed to have been associates of the alleged persons.

The grandmasters of the “wash wash and con game”, according to the exposé, include KRG the Don, Prezzo, Paul Kobia, Chris Obure, Jared Otieno, Don Bosco Gichana, Allan Chesang, Mohammed Noor (Somali Bae), Adan Sonko, Sylvanus Osoro, Oscar Sudi, Steve Mbogo, Betty Kyallo and Ben Gatu among others. It is said that the money is held by radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alia Jalang’o, Shaffie Weru, Prezzo and KRG the Don among others.

“Only Shaffie hajaingia kwa siasa (has not joined politics), but he is warming up to Ruto. As time goes by, it will be so clear to you,” says another source quoted by the blogger.

Also implicated in the web is former TV presenter Betty Kyallo, Shaffie Weru, Kevin Obia, Jared Otieno, KRG the Don, Prezzo, Paul Kobia, Chris Obure, Don Bosco Gichana, Allan Chesang, Mohammed Noor (Somali Bae), Adan Sonko, Sylvanus Osoro, Oscar Sudi, Steve Mbogo and Ben Gatu.

Most of the clique members drive expensive cars bought from the same dealers while using their day jobs as decoys from their ill-activities, anonymous sources told Obare.

To clean their ill-gotten wealth, politicians use celebrities to open businesses, which receive the money as part of sales and deposit them into bank accounts.

