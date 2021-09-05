Blogger Edgar Obare Claims Brother Kidnapped, Tortured

Blogger Edgar Obare has sent out a distress call after his brother was allegedly abducted and tortured on Saturday night.

In a video shared online on Sunday, Obare claimed that the people behind his brother’s kidnapping demanded to know his whereabouts.

The gossip blogger, popularly known as “Tea Master”, has been missing in action after running a “Wash Wash” exposé said to have bruised a network of criminals involved in money laundering activities in the country.

“Saturday night I was informed that they kidnapped and tortured my brother. They were more or less out to get information about my whereabouts,” said an emotional Obare, whose Instagram account went missing recently.

“It’s one of the scariest things…I am so sad that he had to go through that and some people in this country would go so low that now they are after my family.”

According to Obare, the latest incident comes just a few weeks after officers believed to be from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detained his brother at a local airport for close to four hours.

Obare says he had sent his brother to help get him a package from the airport when the incident happened.

“The package was at customs and they wanted me to pay some duties. He gets there and he is told to wait. They then tell him they can’t release the package because there is a payment that must be made and so my brother had to come back on a different day,” Obare said.

When the brother went to pick the package, Obare claims, he found DCI agents waiting for him.

He was apparently picked and locked up in a room where he was asked to surrender his phone.

“They were just asking him where is Edgar,” he added.

“It ended up being a drama with DCI trying to get my package from customs.”

Obare further faulted the police for failing to probe his alleged abduction and torture said to have happened last year after his arrest in a case where he’s accused of sharing confidential travel documents of YouTuber Natalie Wanjiru Githinji alias Natalie Tewa.

But he said he will be reporting his brother’s kidnapping to authorities, and hopefully, he will get justice.

It’s, however, not clear if the alleged kidnapping is in any way related to the “wash wash” exposé.

