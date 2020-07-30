Blogger Edgar Obare Claims To Have Been Arrested Under Heavy Police Presence Over Joho, Tewa Story

Gossip blogger Edgar Obare claims he has been arrested by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

According to Obare, the sleuths stormed his Kisumu home on Thursday morning and whisked him away.

He is being escorted to Nairobi.

Obare was summoned by DCI early this week over a social media post about Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Youtuber Natalie “Tewa” Wanjiru.

“So yesterday, I was informed I am being summoned to the DCI. I was kindly requested by an officer to appear at the DCI HQ without fail in the next few days. I am told the purpose of this summon is to answer questions about Natalie Tewa,“ he said

The blogger has over the recent past been sharing posts alluding that the travel Vlogger was in a romantic relationship with the Mombasa county boss.

In a series of Instagram stories, his fans alleged that Tewa accompanied Joho to Dubai on a recent trip to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The claims are based on a brown handbag that was spotted in a chartered private jet which Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed boarded to Dubai to pick Raila Odinga, who had undergone a back surgery in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) country.

It had been speculated that the bag belonged to media personality Betty Kyallo before she dismissed the claims.

Besides the Joho and Tewa story, Obare has in the recent past ran other “exposés” touching on social lives of local celebrities including Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu.

