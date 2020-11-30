Blaze By Safaricom To Host Two-Day Digital Youth Career Fair

Blaze by Safaricom on Monday kicked off a two-day career and skills fair among youth aged between 18 and 26 years.

The first of a kind digital career fair aims at engaging, educating and empowering young Kenyans across the country by training them on career development, entrepreneurial skills, personal development and networking skills.

“We are using Blaze by Safaricom’s Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) platform to train the youth on diverse aspects of career-development. Investing in the skills of our young people is vital to our socio-economic fortunes now and in the future. The youth are vibrant on the digital space, which presents us with an opportunity to engage and equip them with skills that are needed for productive and successful careers,” said Paul Kasimu, Chief Human Resources Officer, Safaricom.

Attendees will get an opportunity to engage and learn from various professionals and Safaricom employees including Rita Okuthe, Chairperson of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Ltd, Dr Caroline Vundi of Nairobi Hospital and Dr Kagonyi Awori, afro-centric designer and researcher, among others.

As part of Safaricom’s Twende Tukiuke campaign, the career fair will seek to challenge the youth to go beyond what is thought possible and achieve their dreams.

The two day affair will be live on Blaze Kenya’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

The fair will focus on topics such as Entrepreneurship, Personal Branding, Mental Health, Data Science, Women in Technology and The Future of Work.

